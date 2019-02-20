Sibonga road mishap injures 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four persons were hurt in a road accident on Tuesday night in the town of Sibonga, 57.6 kilometers south of Cebu City, a report from the town police today said.

The incident, which occured past 9 p.m. on Tuesday, involved a tricycle (motorcycle with side car), a pedicab (bicycle with sidecar) and a bicycle, according to Po3 Paul Baclay, desk Officer of the Sibonga Police Station in a phone interview this morning, February 20.

Injured in the incident were pedicab driver Florencio Fiel, 33; passenger Juanita Nobleza, 42; bicycle driver Salvador Nobleza, 45, and Juanita’s husband; and Jeffrey Payusan, 27, the passenger of a tricycle.

The tricycle driver, identified as Alejandro Altamora, was not hurt but allegedly fled from the scene after he saw that the four persons were injured. instead of helping them, Baclay said.

Baclay said their initial investigation showed that the pedicab driven by Fiel with Juanita Nobleza on board was traveling along the road in Barangay Poblacion of the town, with Salvador Nobleza on his bicycle pedaling behind, when the tricycle coming from the opposite direction crossed to their side of the lane and hit both vehicles.

The four injured were brought to the Carcar City District Hospital and were discharged after treatment of minor injuries that they sustained, Baclay said.

Following the incident, Altamora, who was suspected to be drunk at the time of the incident, was reportedly seen in Carcar City, which adjoins the town, but it proved negative and he still could not be located up to this time, said Baclay.

The police, on behalf of the victims, have however decided to file in court today a case against Altamora for reckless imprudence resulting to multiple physical injuries./elb