Taiheiyo focuses on improving employees attitude during Safety Week celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc. (TCPI) focused on reinforcing the positive attitude of their employees to prevent accidents at the workplace as they celebrate Safety Week this year with the theme: “Reinforce Positive Attitude to Ensure Safe and Healthy Work Place.”

“Attitude plays an important facet in carrying our jobs safely and effectively,” said Dwight P. Avila, TCPI environment and safety department section head, as he underscored the need for safety transformation among employees.

“Safety first is not a slogan but a policy we must instil in ourselves,” he said in a message to TCPI employees and suppliers, including minerals provider, Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC).

TCPI first instituted the Safety Week celebration four years ago when Seiichi Nakamura became plant manager, and after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that was centered in Bohol province hit in October 2013 and after Super Typhoon Yolanda devastated northern Cebu in November of the same year.

The company wanted to give more emphasis on safety even if it had been undertaking initiatives like the conduct of safety patrols, adhering to its “Safety 24 Principle” and continuous safety education.

Activities in this year’s celebration included a safety slogan contest, safety puzzles/word search, and firefighting contest with more participants noted compared to the past four years, said Avila.

“More importantly, there has been an increase in the level of awareness among the employees and the personnel of our suppliers,” he added.

Admin Section Head Gaspar Merencillo composed this year’s TCPI slogan. He submitted it in Cebuano, as: “Kinaiya nga Positibo, Maoy Mag-Iway sa Delikado, Aron ang Atong Pagpanarbaho, Himsog ug Sigurado!”