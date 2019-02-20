Robredo invites Cebuano filmmakers to join Istorya ng Pag-asa competition
LOOK: Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Gerona Robredo visited Cebu today, February 20, to personally invite Cebuano film enthusiasts to submit their entries for the second Istorya ng Pag-asa Film Festival (INPFF) that will showcase stories of hope from ordinary Filipinos.
INPFF is a nationwide, all-digital film competition for original short documentaries that showcases true and inspiring stories of hope.
Deadline for the submission of entries is on March 25, 2019.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.