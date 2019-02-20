Robredo invites Cebuano filmmakers to join Istorya ng Pag-asa competition

LOOK: Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Gerona Robredo visited Cebu today, February 20, to personally invite Cebuano film enthusiasts to submit their entries for the second Istorya ng Pag-asa Film Festival (INPFF) that will showcase stories of hope from ordinary Filipinos.

INPFF is a nationwide, all-digital film competition for original short documentaries that showcases true and inspiring stories of hope.

Deadline for the submission of entries is on March 25, 2019.