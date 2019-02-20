Yapha on death threats: Politically motivated

Cebu City, Philippines – Former Pinamungajan Mayor Geraldine Yapha said the death threat she received on Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019, was politically motivated.

Yapha, who is running for Cebu Third District representative in this year’s May midterm elections under the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), sought the help of the police after she received a note accompanied by two bullets at the back of her Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.

The note read “W-daw (withdraw) or die. 2 bullets. One for you. One for driver.”

Geraldine Yapha visits the Cebu Provincial Police Office to report about receiving death threats WATCH: Geraldine Yapha, who is running for congresswoman in Cebu's Third District, visits the Cebu Provincial Police Office to report about receiving death threats. | Morexette Erram #CDNDigital 由 Cebu Daily News 发布于 2019年2月19日周二

“I couldn’t think of anything else but politics,” Yapha said. “The fact that whoever sent me the letter wanted me to withdraw my candidacy, and the election is drawing close. It’s definitely politics.”

Yapha will be facing former gubernatorial candidate Pablo John Garcia and Toledo City Mayor John Henry Osmeña in this year’s elections slated May 13, 2019.

Yapha’s driver Rex Zamora told reporters that he was the first one to find the note at the back of the pick-up truck which was parked in front of Yapha’s residence in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

“We thought it was money but we were surprised when we found bullets inside. Then we handed it to her (Yapha),” Zamora said in Cebuano.

Yapha said she will be filing a blotter report before the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to have the incident investigated.

“We don’t want to take this lightly. That’s why we’re here kai ako ipa blotter,” Yapha said. /bmjo