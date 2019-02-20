DepED recognizes VECO as partner for education

The various education-related projects of the Visayan Electric Company, Inc. (VECO) has earned it the distinction of being one of the Department of Education’s valuable partners.

The DepED Central Office recognized VECO during its Partners’ Appreciation Event at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan at the DepED Complex in Pasig City last February 12. Also recognized during the event were Aboitiz Foundation Inc. and other business units of AboitizPower and the Aboitiz group.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones emphasized the importance of partnerships with the private sector to address educational requirement gaps. She said the support given by DepEd’s partners contributed to the steady increase in the public trust and approval rating of the department for the past two years.

“Hindi namin talaga kaya. We are not just running after your money or your resources; we’re running after your expertise, your knowledge, and your own experience with our learners who joined your organizations when they already start working. We want to work with you because education is a joint responsibility,” Briones said.

VECO’s education-related projects include the upgrading of the wiring systems of schools, the construction of e-learning facilities for elementary schools and electrical laboratories for secondary schools offering Electrical Installation and Maintenance tech-voc course.

To date, VECO, in partnership with Aboitiz Foundation, has rewired a total of 3,719 classrooms in different schools throughout its franchise area. It has constructed two e-learning centers equipped with iPads and a television at the Mabolo Elementary School and at the Labangon Elementary School. It has also constructed an e-laboratory at the Tisa National High School.

VECO is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and four municipalities of the greater part of Metro Cebu — Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

Since 1905, VECO has been a partner of Cebu’s progress by advancing business and communities. The non- energy community outreach programs of VECO are key in promoting education, environment and community development within its franchise area. The Corporate Social Responsibility activities of VECO are geared toward guiding the youth, the future movers of our nation.