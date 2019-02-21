Cebu City/USJ-R is 2019 CVIRAA secondary football champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) team continues its fairy tale run as it gave Cebu City the 2019 secondary football title of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in Dumaguete City.

Cebu City bagged the title via a 2-0 blanking of the Cebu Province manned by players of the Don Bosco Boys Home.

The team coached by Rommel Ramirez earned the right to represent Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa in Davao City this summer.

Angelo “Tamtam” Colina scored the first goal when he converted a penalty while Christian Agot sealed Cebu City’s victory.

Cebu City will make up both the secondary and elementary team for Central Visayas after its elementary team manned by Don Bosco also bagged the title on Wednesday against Mandaue. /bmjo