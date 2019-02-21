Buy-bust in Tisa yields P1.5M worth of illegal drugs

Cebu City Philippines – At least P1.5 million pesos worth of suspected shabu were seized by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Labangon Police in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tisa here on early Thursday morning, February 21, 2019.

Police arrested 46-year-old Rolan “Olan” Sistoso , a resident of Purok Sambag in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

An estimated 225 grams of shabu worth around P1.5 million were taken from Sistoso. Also recovered from the suspect was P1,000 cash.

Spearheading the anti drug operation was Chief Inspector Keith Allen Andaya, precinct commander of the Labangon Police Precinct.

Andaya said Sistoso is a newly identified drug personality. /bmjo