Emerging technology trends to affect companies

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Companies need to address five emerging technology trends to be able to succeed in the rapidly evolving landscape, according to Accenture Technology Vision 2019.

According to Accenture’s annual report, these key technology trends will redefine business over the next three years.

Accenture explains that the post-digital era will be where each consumer, employee and business partner has their own reality.

Post-digital era means that going digital is no longer something new or innovative. It means that by now, companies should have invested in their digital transformation.

In the post-digital era, companies have to focus on targets of opportunity, find a place among ecosystems and master digital investments.

“Your digitized organization will be the foundation from which you drive all future innovation,” the report said.

JP Palpallatoc, managing director and Accenture digital lead in the Philippines explained during a briefing viewed live in Cebu about the importance of companies making use of these key technologies to remain successful in the immediate future.

According to Palpallatoc, these technologies include the following:

• Darq Power – The combined technologies of distributed ledgers, artificial intelligence, extended reality and quantum computing or DARQ in short;

• Get to Know Me, technology-driven interactions with consumers;

• Human+workers that calls for reskilling of workers and workplace transformation;

• Secure Us to Secure Me; and,

• My Markets refers to technology driven customization and real time delivery.

DARQ is the new set of technologies that companies could use to differentiate their products and services. For example, artificial intelligence can optimize processes while extended reality creates new ways for people to experience and engage the world around them.

The second technology trend enables companies to create a tech identity for each consumer, which in turn, becomes key to understanding the next generation of consumers as well as deliver individualized, experience-based relationships.

The human+worker trend calls for changes in the workplace to empower each worker with skills and knowledge plus a new set of tech-driven capabilities. This also meant that companies need to reskill their workers to help them adapt to the technology transformation.

According to Palpallatoc, companies need to implement reskilling for their employees. He disclosed that Accenture has invested heavily in the training for their employees, using various learning platforms.

The Secure Us to Secure Me technology emphasizes on the need to improve cyber security for ecosystem-driven business connections to prevent exposures to risks.

The fifth technology trend involves the use of technology to create customized and on-demand experiences. Palpallatoc explains that there is a growing market for personalized or customized and on demand products and services.

He cited as example the Adidas and Siemens partnership for speed factories. Adidas wants to produce customized athletic shoes for everyone, available on demand. Siemens’ digital technologies would make this happen.

According to Paul Daugherty, Accenture chief technology and innovation officer, the company’s technology vision highlights the ways in which organizations have to use powerful technologies to innovate their business models and personalize experience for their customers./dcb