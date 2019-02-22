Lusaran Barangay Captain nabbed for illegal possession of firearms

Cebu City, Philippines — Another village chief in Cebu City was arrested for carrying loose firearms on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Lusaran Barangay Captain Agustin Partulan was arrested after operatives from the Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) served a search warrant against him for illegal possession of firearms.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they received reports that guns are brazenly carried by some people in the mountain barangays of Cebu City.

“May na receive kami na reports na very visible yung mga baril duun sa taas (mountain barangays). Nagkaroon kami nang case build-up, may complete documents and proof so ayun nakakuha kami nang search warrant,” said Garma.

She said that Partulan did not resist when police arrested him in his residence around 1 a.m. Friday in Barangay Lusaran.

Partulan was brought to a public hospital to determine if he is suited to be detained.

His arrest brings the number of elected public officials who were caught carrying loose firearms to three.

In downtown Cebu City, the village chief and a councilman of Barangay Calamba also yielded to the search warrants served against them.

Calamba Barangay Captain Victor “Jojo” Quijano, and Barangay Councilman Ramsy “Winston” Abello Mercado are now detained in the San Nicolas Police Station.

The serving of search warrants against individuals suspected to have loose firearms is in line with the Synchronized Enhanced Managing Police Operation (SEMPO) of the Philippine National Police. /bmjo