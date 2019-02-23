Anime enthusiasts gather for Otakufest 2019
LOOK: Scenes from the Otakufest 2019 held today, February 23, at the Maze Garden located at the mountain wing of the SM Seaside Mall in Cebu City. The annual gathering provides a venue for cosplayers and hobbyists to come dressed as their favorite anime character and share their interests to other enthusiasts. The activity will continue until Sunday.
