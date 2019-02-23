Ogie Alcasid in Cebu for ‘Nakakaloka’ album tour
By Michelle Joy L. Padayhag |February 23,2019 - 06:41 PM
LOOK: Kapamilya singer Ogie Alcasid kicked off his “Nakakaloka” album tour today, February 23, the Ayala Center Cebu. Alcasid composed all the songs that are included in his newest album.
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.