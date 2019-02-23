Ecstasy tablets worth P29K recovered from slain drug supplier’s body

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More party drugs were recovered from the shirt pocket of the body of slain drug supplier, Ken Kenneth Rosales.

Chief Inspector Ronald Tero, Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas (RSOG) chief, told Cebu Daily News Digital in an interview on Saturday, February 23, that they recovered 19 ecstasy tablets from the lower shirt pocket of the shirt worn by Rosales.

Rosales was killed in a shootout with police officers on Friday, February 22, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Zapatera in Cebu City.

Read more: Ecstasy supplier in Cebu City killed in shootout – police

There were several party drugs found inside Rosales’ car.

Tero said that medical staff of the Cebu City Medical Center, where Rosales was rushed after the shootout found the 19 tablets of ecstasy and turned these over to the police.

Tero said that the party drugs recovered from Rosales’ body had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P28,600.

Aside from the ecstasy tablets, the medical staff also recovered P9,000 cash from Rosales’ body.

The recovered items were being processed at the Regional Crime Laboratory./dbs