Ecstasy supplier in Cebu City killed in shootout – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An alleged key supplier of the party drug ecstasy in Cebu City who dealt the drug that killed 19-year-old Ashley Abad was shot dead in a early morning buy bust operation in Barangay Zapatera of the city this Friday, February 22.

Ken Kenneth Rosales, 31, a resident of Tres Borces Street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, was killed after he resisted arrest and tried to shoot it out with the police during the drug bust past 1 a.m. today staged by the Regional Special Operation Group in Central Visayas (RSOG -7) and the Parian Police Precinct of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

In a report released by Chief Inspector Ronald Tero, RSOG-7 chief, Rosales was identified to be in the police matrix of key suppliers of ecstasy in Cebu.

Rosales was reportedly the supplier of several drug dealers in the city, including the one who supplied the ecstasy that was used and had caused the death of Ashley Abad, who had taken the pill and collapsed while attending a pre-Sinulog concert in uptown Cebu City last January 19. She died hours later due to a drug overdose.

The police report said that Rosales sustained several gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body. He died before reaching the hospital, the report added.

Assorted and multi-colored party drugs in tablet form were recovered by the police in the car of Rosales./elb