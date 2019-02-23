Carcar drug raid: Cops also seize suspect’s 2 SUVs, 2 Honda Civic cars, Multicab

CARCAR CITY, Philippines — After arresting Faisa Dhahi, 28, the common-law wife of detained drug lord Jay Camotes, for 500 grams of suspected shabu found inside her house, police also confiscated five vehicles parked outside the couple’s house.

Senior Inspector Batobalonos, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit chief, told Cebu Daily News Digital in an interview on Saturday, February 23, that they were confiscating the five vehicles allegedly owned by Dhahi and Camotes namely: a Mitsubishi Montero, a Ford Ecosport, two Honda Civic cars, and a Multicab.

Batobalonos said that they were confiscating the vehicles because they were likely used in the Dhahi’s illegal drug trade business.

PDEU operatives led by Batobalonos raided the house of Dhahi in Barangay Poblacion 1 in Carcar City in southern Cebu at past 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Batobalonos served the search warrant on Dhahi and in their search of the house found the 500 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P3.4 million.

During the operation, a drug suspect, Leonides Barcelona, whom Batobalonos, described as a cohort of Dhahi was killed when he tried to pull out his gun when police approached him.

However, with regard to the vehicles, Batobalonos said that they would be brought to the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) headquarters and would be verified if Dhahi and Camotes were really the owners of the vehicles./dbs