Many voices, one girl: Cebuana wows netizen with her voice talent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Laughtrip.

This is the word that has been overflowing on the comment section of a young Cebuana who told a story in different voices in a video posted on Facebook.

Laarnie Tabal Judilla, a second year AB English student of the Cebu Technological University, made the over a million people, and counting, who have viewed her video. viewers laughed and praised her talent.

Since its posting on Thursday, or on February 21, Judilla’s video has been viewed 1.4 million times and has garnered over 30,000 reactions, 102 comments and 50,983 shares.

Judilla, who lives in Mandaue City, says to Cebu Daily News Digital that it is the first time that her friends decided to upload a video on Facebook of her telling a story in different voices like of a radio drama talent.

When asked when she discovered her talent she says, “Dugay na pagka gamay pa naku kay both parents naku mga kwela man.”

In a text message she sent to Cebu Daily News Digital, she expresses amazement upon seeing the stir her uploaded video has been making on social media.

“Ang ako lang gyud ato miss nga makahatag kog kalingawan sa akong mga classmate wala ko magdahom nga maabot og ing ato kadaghan ang views, like and share. Nalipay ko miss nga daghan pa diayg mga tao nga ganahan pang mokatawa gawas sa lisod sa panahon,” she enthuses.

Contrary to the perky personality netizens have seen on the video, Judilla is just a simple and shy college girl who dreams of nothing but to help her family in the future.

With a video that has reached over 1.4 million views Judilla says that she will be making more videos soon to share good vibes online through the Facebook page Laarnie “Pusa Gurl.”

The “Pusa Gurl” Facebook page is made by her cousin, Olympian and gold medalist marathon runner Mary Joy Tabal.

Tabal, who posted the video on her own Facebook page on February 22, expresses pride about her cousin’s talent.

“Ig-agaw ni naku… wayuk pud ni xa ug talent 😂 PS, maayu pud ni xa mokanta kung maninuod,” she writes./elb