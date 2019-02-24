MCWD advises B. Rodriguez residents to boil water, avoid drinking even boiled water

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has advised residents of B. Rodriguez Street in uptown Cebu City to boil tap water from the water district following complaints from consumers of an unusual odor in their water supply.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Charmaine Rodriguez-Kara, MCWD public affairs head, told CDN Digital on Saturday that they posted a boil water advisory starting on Thursday, February 21, after they detected that there is a possible contamination in the water in the area.

Consumers are advised to boil the water for at least a minute up to three minutes and let it cool down before using.

The boiled water can be used to wash food and utensils. But drinking and using tap water for cooking purposes should be avoided until further notice, she said.

Bathing infants even with boiled water should also be avoided as they could accidentally ingest the water.

Senior citizens should also be closedly watched as they might drink water from the tap.

These precautionary measures are being asked of consumers until the boil water advisory is lifted.

Kara said that they are suspecting that the contamination might have come from a leakage in the private pipes of a public hospital situated in B.Rodriguez Street that are currently undergoing repair.

Kara assured that MCWD will lift the advisory the moment tests will ensure that the water is safe for consumption./ elb