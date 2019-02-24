Cebuanos crowd Plaza Independencia for PDP-Laban campaign rally
LOOK: Cebuanos have started to crowd Plaza Independencia in Cebu City for this afternoon’s campaign rally organized by the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to grace the occasion and endorse the “MaBaGoKoTo,” the five senatorial bets of the administration party, and six guest candidates.
Local PDP-Laban candidates are also expected to grace the event.
Lapu-Lapu City mayoral candidate Ahong Chan was among the local allies who came early for the political gathering.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.