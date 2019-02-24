Cebuanos crowd Plaza Independencia for PDP-Laban campaign rally

LOOK: Cebuanos have started to crowd Plaza Independencia in Cebu City for this afternoon’s campaign rally organized by the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to grace the occasion and endorse the “MaBaGoKoTo,” the five senatorial bets of the administration party, and six guest candidates.

Local PDP-Laban candidates are also expected to grace the event.

Lapu-Lapu City mayoral candidate Ahong Chan was among the local allies who came early for the political gathering.