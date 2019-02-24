Pacquiao campaigns for PDP-Laban senatorial candidates
By Tonee Despojo |February 24,2019 - 07:07 PM
LOOK: Scenes from the ongoing Partido Demokratikong Pilipinas – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP – Laban) campaign rally held at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City.
Boxing champ and Senator Manny Pacquiao asked Cebuanos to vote for the administration candidates.
