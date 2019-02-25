AFP warns about rebels extorting funds from candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rebel groups will take the opportunity to extort funds from the electoral candidates during the election period, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command (AFP-CentCom).

Major General Noel Clement, the commander of the AFP-CentCom, said some candidates from certain areas in the country have reported to the AFP about receiving letters from the New People’s Army (NPA) asking for funds.

In these letters, the NPA allegedly said that the candidates can only campaign in their areas if they pay up.

“We understand that they (candidates) need to campaign and the rebels will use this opportunity to extort money from them,” said Clement.

Clement said that if candidates receive these kinds of letters, they should report it immediately to the AFP and avoid giving in to the demands of the rebels. /bmjo