Carmen town cops secure resort visitors
LOOK: Personnel from the Carmen Police Station visited resorts that are located within their jurisdiction earlier today, February 25, for police visibility.
In a Facebook post at 4 p.m. today, Carmen police said they wanted to ensure the safety and security of both the foreign and local tourists who opted to spend the Edsa People Power holiday with their family and friends. /Photo from the Pulisya Carmen CPPO FB page
