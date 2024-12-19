Mandaue’s TEAM ready for holiday traffic rush, more men deployed

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is now fully prepared to address anticipated traffic congestion and crowds this holiday season.

TEAM Head Hyll Retuya, said that additional personnel would be deployed to critical areas, such as around shopping malls and busy intersections.

The TEAM has also coordinated with the Mandaue City Police Office and force multipliers to help in traffic management.

Retuya said that they have already tapped various divisions of the city police office such as the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

“Dili sad matabang namo og kami ra mao nagkinahanglan ta og tabang. Ang ato ani maseguro ang police visibility, ang atoang enforcers nga naa gyud sa area para kung naay circumstances nga dili nato malikayan ma-address nato, said Retuya.

(We cannot handle it alone so we really need help. What we can really are sure to do is the police visibility our traffic enforcers, will be in the area if there are circumstances that cannot be avoided, then we can address them immediately.)

“O kung naa man gani elemento maayo, naa dayun atoang police personnel pag-neutralize ani’ng illegal acts. So, na-address na ni nato, murag proactive nga before mahitabo, nadeploy na,” he said.

(Or there are criminal elements, there are then our police who can neutralize these illegal acts. So, we have addressed these, it’s like a proactive approach that before these happened, we already have deployed people to handle them.)

Moreover, Retuya said that the 200 TEAM field personnel would also be expected not to take a leave during the busy holiday period.

Meanwhile, starting Monday, December 23, a no left turn will be implemented at the corner of Sudlon, Barangay Maguikay from M.C. Briones Street from 6 a.m to 8 a.m on weekdays excluding weekends and holidays.

The measure will be implemented by TEAM to help ease congestion in the area during peak hours.

Motorists are advised to utilize designated left-turn points at M.L. Quezon St. and V. Albano St., while right turns will be directed at M.Ceniza St. B.C. Albano St., and M.D Echavez St.

