Cebu Comelec officer demonstrates proper use of vote counting machine
By Rosalie Abatayo |February 26,2019 - 11:33 AM
LOOK: Cebu Provincial Election Assistant Omar Sharif Mamalimta demonstrates the proper use of the vote counting machine (VCM) during the 888 news forum held this morning, February 26.
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.