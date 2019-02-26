MCWD: Water for consumers along B. Rodriguez St. now safe for use

LOOK: The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) announced that they already lifted the Boil Water Advisory issued on consumers of their tap water, who live along B. Rodriguez Street in Cebu City, starting at 10 a.m. today, February 26.

In an advisory posted on their Facebook page at 12 noon today, MCWD said that water that flows on their pipes that were installed in the area were found safe for use.

“There is no more unusual odor and all water quality test results showed the water is safe and potable,” the MCWD advisory says.

MCWD issued the Boil Water Adviory on February 21, following complaints from consumers of an unusual odor in their water supply. This raised suspicions of possible water contamination in the area.

