CHR to continue probe on Casas’ death even without police participation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR – 7) will continue with their investigation on the death of drug suspect Gambe Casas from Tuburan town in northwestern Cebu even if the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO -7) has refused to participate in it.

“The CHR will avail of its compulsory processes to obtain vital information from the police involved in respect of their rights as respondents. But if they opt not to submit themselves despite the due process given them, they are deemed to have waived their rights and the case will be resolved based on the evidence available,” said Lawyer Arvin Odron, CHR – 7 director, in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News Digital.

Odron also warned policemen that they might not be granted with CHR clearances if their findings showed that law enforcers committed several lapses on implementing the buy-bust operation against Casas.

“Should our findings later will be unfavorable to them, then they have no one to blame except themselves. That is the reason why we conduct investigations fairly and objectively, and give them the opportunity to be heard. Hence, we need their cooperation and they better clear themselves at this level of the Commission, rather than enduring the rigors of facing subsequent criminal and administrative cases with other fora. Worst they may not be issued a CHR clearance,” he added.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) director, announced on Tuesday, February 26, that he would not allow policemen from Tuburan to undergo investigation by the CHR – 7.

“They can summon anybody but the police,” Sinas said.

In an earlier interview, he also said that the buy-bust carried out against Casas was legitimate.

However, the family of the drug suspect said otherwise. They denied claims by the police that Casas, who was 23 years-old, was into the illegal drugs trade.

A video showing a seriously wounded Casas lying on a hospital bed in Tuburan District Hospital went viral last February 9.

The nurses, who were supposed to attend to him reportedly uploaded the video, and are now facing dismissal charges from the Provincial Health Office.

Meanwhile, Odron said they are also conducting a separate investigation on the three nurses who uploaded the video for allegedly failing to immediately attend to Casas’ medical needs.

