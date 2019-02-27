Fire hits residential area in Carcar City

Cebu City, Philippines — A fire broke out in a residential area in Barangay Poblacion II in Carcar City, southern Cebu, close to noon on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

The Carcar City Fire Station received the alarm at 11:14 a.m. It was placed under control 20 minutes later at 11:34 a.m. At 12:40 a.m., investigators declared it fire out.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Herardo Deparine, lead investigator from the Carcar City Fire Station, said five houses were damaged by the fire, which allegedly started in a house owned by Carol Paunillan.

“Two houses were totally burned down while three were partially burned,” said Deparine.

Deparine added that the damage was estimated at P100,000. He added no one was injured in the fire.

Deparine said they are still investigating the cause of the fire. /bmjo