6th Colour Me Ladies Conference in Cebu City slated

Christine Kairuz speaks about purity

Is purity archaic? How hard is it for women to be pure in heart living in these times? If possible, how does one remain pure? The answers may be found during the 6th Colour Me Ladies Conference slated on March 2, 2019, at the Pacific Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, Cebu City.

This year’s theme is “Colour Me White” based on the Matthew 5:8 “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.” Gracing this year’s conference are Ms. Christine Kairuz, wife of Peter Kairuz of CBN-Asia’s 700 Club and well-known inspirational speaker, balladeer Richard Poon and his actress-wife, Maricar, and actress and beauty queen, Venus Raj.

The keynote speaker in 2014, and 2016, Ms. Kairuz has graciously accepted the role of keynote speaker for this year’s conference. In the past, she was asked what color best represents the season in life she is now, and this year, her answer is red. She says, “Red! (It represents a) Life of action, passion, fire and renewed spiritual awakening IN CHRIST. Now that we’re empty-nesters, there’s renewed vigor and vibrancy.”

In the interview, she also asked these questions:

If you can talk to your 13-year old self about purity, what would you say?

First of all, as a 13-year old, I need to know that yielding to the loving authority of my parents is a must. That there are boundaries and rules that are set before me and around me that are for my own good. These rules are not to put me down but are to protect me, including boundaries on dating and choosing the friends that I hang out with. How I wish that my parents enforced more rigidly but lovingly about more rules on dating.

GOD has not called me to be impure but to holiness [set apart, dedicated for HIM] (1 Thess.4:7). Sexual abstinence and purity for singles is a must. As a young 13-year old I know that purity is for all, reserving and preserving myself for my future marriage partner. Let GOD’S WORD be my guide in everything including sexual matters!

Our conference theme is entitled “Colour Me White” which is based on the Matthew 5:8 “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.” How hard is it for women to be pure in heart living in these times? If possible, how then can one remain pure?

Purity starts with the heart. Since we were all born with a sinful nature, we need a change of heredity. Only GOD can create a pure heart. Only the SON of GOD, JESUS, by HIS death and resurrection – HIS redemption – can put into any one who believes a new heart! The purity that GOD demands is not possible unless I am remade within. Salvation that comes through JESUS alters my heredity.

With a changed nature, a changed heart that is pure I can now come to GOD with boldness. Purity is a constant abiding, a sustained intertwining with GOD and HIS WORD. Purity is never stagnant. We need to grow in purity. That is why living in these times calls for a guarded heart, for out of it flows the issues of life (Proverbs 4:23). Make sure your affections push you to the right direction; boundaries placed on your desires. There are certain things you don’t do, things you don’t touch, or don’t even think in order to sustain that close fellowship with JESUS! If you want to see JESUS, then walk with a pure heart.

Please complete the sentence: To be pure in heart is _______.

To be pure in heart is keeping your heart with all diligence [keeping watch, garrison, prison], for out of it springs all issues regarding life.

After 5 successful annual conferences that have drawn in women from different churches in the city, and even from nearby provinces, this year’s Colour Me Ladies Conference is expected to gather once again as many as 2,000 women for a full day of inspiring messages, praise & worship and prayer. Three interesting break-out sessions in the afternoon will be held featuring session speakers Venus Raj (Thriving Over Struggles of Singleness), Richard and Maricar Poon (Relationship Matters, Ways to Deal with Conflict) and Malou Tiongzon Ortiz (You’re Beautiful but You can be Stunning Inside and Out).

Get your Colour Me Ladies Conference tickets now at any OMF Lit Bookshop (2nd Level Robinsons Cybergate and the Banila branch, near Banilad Town Center) and through participating churches like, Citichurch, Quest Fellowship, Cebu Bethel, Living Word Banawa, Grace Baptist Church and Calvary Church. Tickets are P1,000.00, inclusive of packed lunch and a goodie bag. For more information, you may contact 255-5012 or 0977-6031843.