482 police recruits set to join the Central Visayas PNP by April

CONSOLACION, Cebu, Philippines – By April this year, expect nearly 500 new policemen to join the ranks of the police force in Central Visayas.

This developed as the 482 recruits of the Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) finished their basic, six-month training yesterday. They are due to graduate in March.

Before graduation, the new recruits were given a one-week vacation leave, which was announced by Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO -7), in a speech he delivered during the ceremonial recognition rites of the recruits held at the Regional Training Center in Central Visayas (RTC -7) in Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

This is a welcome news for the police trainees who usually spend six months away from their homes for training. They are rarely permitted to go outside the training center.

Chief Superintendent Ramon Rafael, director of National Police Training Institute that oversees the PPSC, said their recruits will be delighted by Sinas’ announcement.

“These recruits are also recruits of PRO-7 so it’s also upon the power of our regional director to give them passes (permission to go outside the training center),” Rafael said.

Rafael also said that they will be continuously monitoring the trainees even if they will be spending their seven days outside the training center.

“We will be monitoring them para hindi sila ma misguided, at maging scallawags in the future. Before they will be leaving, their mentors and training directors will be reminding them of what they learned here, especially the best practices, and apply them outside,” said Rafael.

Among those who were granted with the seven-day pass was Rojan Caromayan, who proposed to his long-time girlfriend during the ceremony.

