Cebu Province finishes second in Batang Pinoy Visayas athletics competition

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Cebu Province had another successful day after finishing second overall in the athletics competition of the Batang Pinoy 2019 Visays Regional Finals on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Iloilo Sports Complex here.

Cebu Province placed second to Negros Occidental with a medal haul of six gold medals, four silvers and five bronze medals.

Negros Occidental dominated the athletics competition with a commanding 10-6-2 gold, silver and bronze medal tally.

Cebu City settled for third with a 4-8-8 medal haul.

Leading the gold medal haul of Cebu Province was Sisters of Mary School Boystown’s Gio Beguña, who clinched two via Discus Throw Boys and Javelin Throw Boys. Other gold medalists were Donnaliza Torres (High Jump Girls), Vylette Kaye Alvez (100M Hurdle Boys), Moira Frances Erediano (2000M Girls) and the 4x400M Boys team of John Luis Daligdig, Park Seung Lee, Fritz Tulod and Jibrael Umal.

Accounting for the gold medals for Cebu City were Kenneth Cornelio Malaya (110M Hurdle Boys), Louriane Yvonnel Garcia (400M Hurdle Girls), Kim Licayan (400M Hurdle Boys) and the 4x400M Girls manned by Vanessa Rose Rota, Kristelle Me Leyson, Winona May Tabada and Garcia. /bmjo