PAL Interclub: CCC golfers off to hot start 

Cebu City, Philippines — The golfers of the Cebu Country Club got a pair of 50-point performances from Nonoy Tirol and rookie Eric Deen to emerge as the leader after the first round of the 33rd Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships on Wednesday, February 27, 2018.

CCC fired in 142 points in the opening round at the Alta Vista Golf Club to claim a three-point lead over reigning champion Canlubang, Luisita and Del Monte, all of whom are tied with 138.

“We are ready to win,” proudly said Tirol, who converted three birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey.

Tirol said the arrival of Deen, a three-handicapper, and Jufil Sato have added more firepower to the squad that captured the Founders division in the tournament last year in Bacolod.

Deen, a critical part of the CCC team that won the regular PAL Interclub crown in seven years ago, had three birdies against seven bogeys, besting flight mate Tommy Manotoc.

“It was a privilege playing with Tommy, who is one of the best amateurs. He has so much talent,” shared Deen.

CCC’s third scorer was Korean Kim Kwang Seok who turned in 42 points. /bmjo