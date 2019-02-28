Momo challenge scare: Magpale urges parents to monitor children’s online usage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Parents, pay close attention to your children’s online usage.

This was the message of Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, who chairs the the Committee on Women, Family and Minors in the Provincial Board (PB), following reports of a web game that allegedly dares children to hurt themselves.

The game, dubbed the “momo challenge,” features the image of a woman with bulging eyes, long black hair, bird’s legs and distorted facial features. It was reportedly first observed in a messaging app. The game purportedly tells the victim to commit acts that may harm themselves.

“I’m worried about that kay sa akong nabasahan, this is one game that plays with the emotion sa mga bata. That really causes worry labi na karon nga with all the distractions in life,” Magpale said in an interview on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

“Parental guidance is really needed. I am appealing now to the parents now that they are aware that there is such this game, please monitor the games that your children are playing,” she added.

Magpale also encouraged law enforcers to block off applications or websites that may contain not just the momo challenge but also other games that may trigger suicidal acts among children.

In a report over dzIQ Radyo Inquirer, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde has already directed the police Anti-Cybercrime Group to investigate on the matter.

Also in the report, YouTube, a video sharing website, denied allegations that the momo challenge pops up in some YouTube Kids videos as reported by netizens.

Youtube also assured that they take down videos that may encourage harmful activities. /bmjo