Cebu City Police to monitor eight mountain barangays due to alleged sightings of armed men

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the elections drawing near, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is closely monitoring the hinterland villages of Cebu City for possible presence of armed men hired by politicians.

CCPO director Senior Superintendent Royina Garma said they identified at least eight mountain barangays that, based from the reports they received, have had sightings of armed men.

Garma said this issue was brought up after last week’s incident in Barangay Lusaran, where three individuals – two barangay tanods (village watchmen) and a tanod’s wife – were reportedly killed in a shootout with the police.

The tanods were served search warrants for possession of loose firearms but they allegedly tried to shoot it out with the police.

“May natanggap kaming reports na may sightings of armed group. Goons. And we believe that these are some people used by some politicians,” Garma said.

Except for Barangay Lusaran, Garma, however, did not reveal the names of the other barangays, pending CCPO’s on going investigation on the matter.

There are 22 mountain barangays in Cebu City.

These are Barangays Adlaon, Agsungot, San Jose, Binaliw, Cambinocot, Busay, Lusaran, Pit-os, Taptap, Malubog, Buot, Pung-ol Sibugay, Tagbao, Toong, Sinsin, Sapangaku, Pamutan, Pulangbato, Budlaan, Sudlon II, and Tabunan.

Garma said they are recommending to place these eight barangays under orange-alert in the election watchlist areas (EWAs).

Areas under the orange alert level are those considered to have election-related incidents, and presence of armed partisan groups.

She also urged barangay officers and officials to surrender before the police any loose firearms in their possession. /bmjo