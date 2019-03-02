Sambag 2 residents avail of free medical, dental services
LOOK: Residents of Barangay Sambag 2 in Cebu City trooped to their barangay gym earlier today, March 2, to avail of the free medical and dental services offered by volunteers from Friends Indeed USA Inc., Red Poinsettia Charitable Inc., and Serve Care Missioners Group.
The three groups organized the medical, dental and humanitarian mission for 1,200 barangay residents.
