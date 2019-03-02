Vehicular accident slows down traffic flow at Coastal Road’s north bound lane

LOOK: Two people were injured after the driver of a dump truck reportedly lost control of his vehicle which hit the center island of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) near the vicinity of the Talisay City Hall.

The accident is now obstructing the north bound lane of the CSRC slowing down traffic flow in the area.

Responders from the Talisay City Police Office traffic section have responded to the vehicular accident. More details coming.