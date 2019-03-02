Two college men caught with shabu they claimed they needed ‘to study’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two men studying engineering and medicine in Cebu City universities, respectively, landed in jail on Friday night after they were caught in possession of shabu that they claimed they needed to stay awake while studying.

The two men – Marlito Alberca, 24, a second year civil engineering student; and Blake Bantugan, 34, a third year medical student – were caught when they inadvertently dropped a packet of shabu while on a sidewalk in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City without realizing that policemen were watching them.

Corporal Giovanni Frasco of the Mambaling Police and other policemen were on patrol in the area on Friday evening when they noticed Alberca acting suspicious while talking to Bantugan.

Alberca was then seen hurriedly handing an item to Bantugan but it dropped to the ground, which looked like a packet of shabu when it was hit by the light of a car that happened to be passing by at just about that time.

Alberca hurriedly picked up the packet but it was too late as the policemen were immediately beside them and caught them red with the prohibited drug.

Alberca later admitted to the police that he bought the drug in Sitio Alaska of Barangay Mambaling and was supposed to share it with Bantugan.

The two were temporarily detained at the Mambaling Police pending the filing of charges against them. /elb