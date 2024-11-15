If Pepito shifts, north Cebu may see Signal No. 1 — Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Northern Cebu could experience Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 if Typhoon Pepito’s track deviates southward from its current forecast path, the chief of the local weather bureau based in Mactan said on Friday.

However, the likelihood of such a shift remains low to moderate.

“Kung mupaubos na siya, ari na siya mo-landfall sa Samar area. Unya kung mao na nga scenario, possible nga mahagip ang Northern Cebu nga maka-signal, at least signal 1, pero moderate ang iyang likelihood, low to moderate likelihood,” said Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) – Mactan.

(If it will go downward, this will make landfall in the Samar area. And if that is the scenario, it is possible that northern Cebu will be affected and it will have a signal, at least signal 1, but its likelihood will only be moderate, low to moderate likelihood.)

Pepito intensifies

As of the latest advisory, Pepito (international name: Man-yi) intensified into a typhoon with sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts reaching up to 160 kph.

The typhoon was located approximately 630 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving westward at a fast pace of 30 kilometers per hour (kph).

Although Pepito’s proximity poses potential risks for areas in Eastern Visayas, Quiblat said the storm is not expected to have a significant impact on Cebu unless its track alters.

According to Quiblat, Pepito’s current path is set toward Southern Luzon, with a potential landfall over the Bicol Region on Saturday night or early Sunday.

Pepito’s trajectory

As it stands, this trajectory keeps Pepito’s main impact area away from Cebu, with heavy rains and strong winds expected to primarily affect Samar, Leyte, and parts of Eastern Visayas.

Cebu, particularly Central and Western Visayas, is forecasted to have only light to moderate winds and no significant rain from Pepito, as localized thunderstorms are the likely cause of any weekend showers.

He said that the probability of this scenario remains low to moderate. Should the typhoon follow its current forecast, Cebu is expected to stay unaffected, with generally mild weather.

Quiblat said that while changes to Pepito’s direction would be possible, they were not likely to happen.

Pagasa will continue to closely monitor the typhoon, particularly as the weekend approaches, and issue updates should any significant shifts occur. In the event of a southward deviation, rainfall advisories may be issued for Northern Cebu, and Metro Cebu could see an increase in rain activity.

Pagasa: Be prepared

State weather agencies, including Pagasa, caution the public that while the typhoon’s current track keeps Cebu out of its main impact zone, preparedness, and close monitoring are still necessary, especially in Northern and Eastern Samar where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has already been raised.

Typhoon Pepito entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on the evening of November 14, 2024, quickly intensifying from a severe tropical storm. The typhoon is expected to strengthen further as it nears the landmass, potentially reaching super typhoon status before making landfall.

Pagasa Administrator Nathaniel Servando described Pepito as a “dangerous tropical cyclone,” warning that its rapid movement and high wind speeds could bring torrential rains and trigger flash floods, landslides, and storm surges in affected areas, particularly in Eastern Visayas, the Bicol Region, Central Luzon, and parts of Quezon.

Pepito’s approach toward the Bicol Region over the weekend is expected to bring significant rainfall and winds to provinces along its path.

Samar, Catanduanes, and parts of Central Luzon may experience severe weather impacts, including flooding and storm surge, as Pepito intensifies.

For Cebu residents, especially in northern Cebu, Quiblat advised continued monitoring for updates over the weekend, although impacts would be unlikely given the current forecast. With a low to moderate chance of a southward deviation, Cebu’s weather will likely remain stable, with only occasional localized thunderstorms expected.

