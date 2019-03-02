Carmen brgy captain turns over gun manufacturing tool to police

LOOK: Hagnaya Barangay Captain Macario Capuyan turned over to the Carmen police on Friday, March 1, an electric push drill that is used to manufacture guns.

Capuyan told Police Major Junnel G. Caadlawon that a barangay resident surrendered the gun manufacturing tool because he wanted to already cease from doing his illegal business.

“Ganahan siya mupuyo nga malinawon ug hapsay nga wala’y tulobagon sa batakang balaod,” Capuyan was quoted as telling Caadlawon.

A picture of the turnover of the electric push drill was posted on the Facebook page of the Pulisya Carmen CPPO on Friday afternoon.