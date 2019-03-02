Cebu City gov’t to give P150 subsidy to each public school graduates

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Graduates of elementary and high school in all public schools in Cebu City are expected to each receive a P150 subsidy this March for their graduation rites.

Councilor Joy Young, deputy mayor for scholarships and education, told Cebu Daily News Digital that because of the Department of Education (DepEd) memorandum passed on March 2018 that would disallow the schools to collect fees from the students, the schools could not collect fees from the parents for the commencement exercises.

Due to this, Young said, that all Elementary and Senior High School graduates of the 126 public schools would receive a subsidy of P150 each student for their graduation rites.

“We are just finalizing the MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) between DepEd and the city to seal the deal,” said Young.

The DepEd would distribute the subsidy to the different schools in the city which, Young said, w0uld hopefully be ready before the end of March.

“Congratulation to the graduates! Thank you for your hardwork,” said Young.

Meanwhile, Young said that he was supporting the proposal of DepEd to replace the graduation rites with a moving up ceremony for Grade six “completers,” which was announced in the DepEd Memorandum No. 025 series of 2019 on Friday, March 1.

Young said that it would avoid additional fees for the parents whose children would be ‘graduating’ from elementary.

“If you look at it logically, elementary pupils will still go to high school. They will not graduate until Grade 12,” said Young.

He said that parents should not spend so much for the graduation of these pupils and save the money for their high school education.

DepEd already clarified today, March 2, that the proposal would still be reviewed by the Executive Committee.

“Should this be approved, DepEd assures all concerned that this will be announced with sufficient lead time. Apologies are extended for any inconvenience or confusion this may have caused,” says the memo signed by Secretary Leonor Briones./dbs