TEAM pushes for deputization of 32 traffic enforcers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will endorse at least 32 traffic enforcers, including Job Order (JO) personnel, to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for deputization.

TEAM head Hyll Retuya shared that a meeting was held with LTO officials Aden Belza and Eugene Gador on January 28, 2025, to discuss the deputization process for select TEAM personnel.

The LTO now allows local government units (LGUs) to deputize enforcers to issue Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs), including JO personnel, not just regular employees. Retuya has initially endorsed 32 enforcers, 20 of whom are JO personnel.

However, not all personnel will be accepted, as they must pass an examination and meet specific requirements. Only those who comply and pass the exam will be deputized.

Enforcers will undergo three days of capacity-building seminars before the exam and must also submit clearances and undergo medical examinations, including psychiatric evaluations.

TEAM aims to have 15 to 20 enforcers deputized.

“Committed gyud ko, ganahan gyud ko nga naay madeputize nga personnel namo, atleast man lang it is a way, deterrent sad na, para sad magkat-on sad ng mga traffic violators,” said Retuya.

(I am fully committed. I really want some of our personnel to be deputized. At the very least, it serves as a deterrent and helps educate traffic violators.)

Once deputized, the enforcers will be authorized to issue TOPs, allowing violators to continue driving for up to 72 hours while they address their violations.

The issuance of TOPs is expected to strengthen penalties for traffic violations, with fines going directly to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

LTO penalties are generally higher than local government fines, emphasizing the importance of motorists adhering to traffic regulations.

Retuya said enforcers will be stationed in areas where violations frequently occur. He also clarified that deputized enforcers are not allowed to issue both a citation ticket and a TOP for the same offense.

