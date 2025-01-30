5-year old girl from Tabuelan, Cebu needs help for chemotherapy

Gresamae “Gresa” Guipo, a 5-year-old girl from Bongon, Tabuelan, Cebu urgently needs help to survive cancer.

In February 2023, “Gresa”, began experiencing an on-and-off fever that lasted for a month. She also developed swollen lymph nodes on her neck, an enlarged spleen, and became noticeably pale and weak. A visit to a private clinic led to a complete blood count (CBC) test, which revealed a low red blood cell count and platelet count. Gresa was then referred to a bigger hospital for further work-up and management. Laboratory tests and bone marrow aspiration were done which showed findings consistent with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). This is a type of blood cancer where the bone marrow produces too many immature white blood cells. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a life-threatening medical condition that most often affects children, but with early diagnosis and prompt treatment the chance for cure is so high in children.

Chemotherapy is the main treatment for ALL, and Gresa received her first dose of chemotherapy in April 2023. Unfortunately, in September 2023 she was diagnosed with a relapsed ALL. Since then, she has been undergoing aggressive chemotherapy and is now in the maintenance phase of her treatment.

Despite her condition, Gresa remains a ball of sunshine—smiling, talkative, comedic, and playful. She loves pretending to be a doctor and is fondly called “Doc Gresamae” by her playmates. When asked about her wish for Gresa, her mother replied, “Hingpit na kaayohan para sa akong anak” (Complete healing for my child).

Gresa is the second of three siblings. Her father is a construction worker earning P300 per day while her mother is a housewife who takes care of the family. The family’s utmost priority is Gresa’s treatment. But, a daily income of P300 per day is no match to the mind-boggling cost of chemotherapy. Given their financial struggles, they humbly ask for monetary support to help Gresa survive cancer.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168 or you may send donations through GCash number 0906-446-3552 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.