Filipinos deported from US: DOLE ready to help them

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday said it is ready to provide assistance to Filipinos deported from the United States.

In a media interview in a career event in Pasay City, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the government, under the direction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., will offer support to Filipinos facing deportation due to their immigration status.

“Ang Department of Labor and Employment, batay sa tagubilin ng Pangulo, aalalay, susuporta para makatulong doon sa mga posibleng madeport,” Laguesma told reporters.

(The DOLE, through the directive of President Marcos, will support efforts in providing assistance to Filipinos facing deportation.)

The order comes amid growing concerns over stricter US immigration policies under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump vowed a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry to the US.

Twenty-four undocumented Filipinos have been deported while around 80 are reportedly undergoing deportation process.

Laguesma noted of the government’s preparedness, citing past cases such as the deportation of hundreds of undocumented Filipino workers from Malaysia.

The administration’s efforts will be led by the Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Foreign Affairs, with DOLE offering additional support, Laguesma said.

The government’s response is aimed at providing assistance with reintegration, livelihood support and other necessary services for returning nationals. (PNA)

