P190M shabu recovered in related drug busts in Cebu City and Consolacion town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 28 kilos of shabu (crystal meth) valued at P190.4 million were seized in a series of drug busts in Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City and Barangay Casili of Consolacion town, around 20 north kilometers of Cebu City.

The operation, jointly conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Consolacion police, led to the arrest of four persons.

The first operation was conducted at 1:30 a.m. today, March 3, in Fatima Homes in Barangay Inayawan were authorities seized around 18 kilos of shabu.

The person arrested during this operation, identified as Elimar Ancajas, 24, led law enforcers to his source in Consolacion town, a woman named Jocelyn Encila.

Encila, who is sick and confined at a hospital in Consolacion, still managed to transaction the sale of shabu through an exchange of text messages with a policeman posing as buyer.

Encila then directed the “buyer” to proceed to her house in Green Valley Subdivision in Barangay Casili in Consolacion where her own parents – Marcial Encila, 60, and Marilyn Encila, 51 – handed the shabu to the poseur buyer just outside their house at around 3 a.m.

Jocelyn, who is in her 30s, is now placed on hospital arrest while her parents and Ancajas are now held in Cebu City.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, chief of th Regional Police Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and Police Colonel Royina Garma, CCPO chief, both proceeded to Fatima Homes in Inayawan where the first bust was conducted. /elb