Barangay Casili to profile home renters, new transfers after 10-kg shabu bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Officials of Barangay Casili in Consolacion town, 19 kilometers north of Cebu City, will conduct profiling of home renters and new residents in their village to deter the entry of players in the drug trade in their community.

Casili Barangay Captain Edesio Alilin, in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital (CDND), said he would convene with residents who leased their homes and those who planned to sell properties to ask for help in the profiling.

The move of the local officials came after at least 10 kilos of illegal drugs were seized from a new resident in their barangay. The suspect who was identified as Jocelyn Encila, who was confined at a hospital, allegedly transacted with the police through text message and asked her parents to deliver the P1 million worth of illegal drugs.

Police confiscated 10 kilos of suspected shabu at Encila’s house, which was estimated to have a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P68 million, in that followup operation.

According to Alilin, the Encilas just moved in the house they were occupying at a subdivision in Purok Rose in September 2018.

“Wala man gyud mi kabantay ana nila pero sa akong pakisusi sa purok chairman, duna kuno ni mga sakyanan nga moanha og magabii,” Alilin said.

“Magpatawag mi og meeting sa kaning mga nagpaabang og balay para motabang sila sa pagklaro aning mga pangan ug kinsa gyud ning mga moabang. Ang problema man gud kay naay bag-ong moabang unya di ta kaila,” he added.

Alilin said they had already conducted profiling on the residents of the 22 puroks in the barangay through the purok leaders. However, he said they found it a challenge to profile the renters and home sharers because most of them were not in their rented homes during daytime./dbs