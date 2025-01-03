cdn mobile

BI intensifies manhunt against 11,000 POGO workers still in PH

By: Ferdinand Patinio - Philippine News Agency January 03,2025 - 12:10 PM

NO LET-UP. Some foreign POGO workers undergo immigration processing before leaving the country in this undated photo. The BI said Friday (Jan. 3, 2025) that it would mount an intensified manhunt against more than 11,000 POGO workers who are still in the Philippines and are now considered illegal aliens. (Photo courtesy of BI)

NO LET-UP. Some foreign POGO workers undergo immigration processing before leaving the country in this undated photo. | Photo courtesy of BI

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is mounting an intensified manhunt against over 11,000 foreign nationals involved in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO).

According to Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, a total of 11,254 foreign POGO workers are set to be deported.

“I have ordered our intelligence division to initiate the search for those at large. They are considered illegal aliens now. Expect an intensified manhunt against these illegal aliens. The order of the President is clear. No more POGO in the Philippines,” the BI chief said in a news release on Friday.

READ MORE:

Senate bill to forfeit illegal Pogo assets in favor of PH gov’t

No more Pogos in PH by 2025 – DOJ

OSG: Pogo asset seizures, birth records purge next

He explained that those that will be deported are the ones who did not downgrade and leave the country before the Dec. 31, 2024 deadline.

Also included are those who downgraded but still failed to leave on or before the deadline.

“Foreign nationals who continue to disobey this will be arrested, deported, and blacklisted. No exceptions,” Viado said.

BI data showed that out of the 33,863 POGO employees under the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., 24,779 downgraded their visas.

A total of 22,609 foreign POGO workers left the country before the deadline. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: BI, manhunt, POGO
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.