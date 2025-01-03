BI intensifies manhunt against 11,000 POGO workers still in PH

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is mounting an intensified manhunt against over 11,000 foreign nationals involved in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO).

According to Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, a total of 11,254 foreign POGO workers are set to be deported.

“I have ordered our intelligence division to initiate the search for those at large. They are considered illegal aliens now. Expect an intensified manhunt against these illegal aliens. The order of the President is clear. No more POGO in the Philippines,” the BI chief said in a news release on Friday.

He explained that those that will be deported are the ones who did not downgrade and leave the country before the Dec. 31, 2024 deadline.

Also included are those who downgraded but still failed to leave on or before the deadline.

“Foreign nationals who continue to disobey this will be arrested, deported, and blacklisted. No exceptions,” Viado said.

BI data showed that out of the 33,863 POGO employees under the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., 24,779 downgraded their visas.

A total of 22,609 foreign POGO workers left the country before the deadline. (PNA)

