Naga Intercollegiate hoops: UV downs UC 

Cebu City, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers debuted in victorious fashion as they beat the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 93-89, in the the Naga City Intercollegiate Basketball League on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center.

Jancork “The Bulldozer” Cabahug paced the three-time defending Cesafi champs with 20 points while Melvin Butohan added 18.

Jiesel Tarrosa contributed 13 for UV, which is now at the top of Bracket A with a clean 1-0 win-loss record.

UC, which got 18 points apiece from Darrel Shane Menina and former UV ace Tristan Albina, dropped to 1-1.

In the first game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors topped Bracket B with a 77-72 win over the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras.

Sommy Managor continued his torrid scoring, this time piling up 21 points while also getting help from Kurt Trangia who dropped in five three-pointers on his way to scoring 19 markers.

Shaquille Imperial led SWU-Phinma with 19 and is facing off against the University of San Jose-Recoletos as of press time, for the right to advance to the semifinal round. /bmjo