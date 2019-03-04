Naga Intercollegiate hoops: UV downs UC
Cebu City, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers debuted in victorious fashion as they beat the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 93-89, in the the Naga City Intercollegiate Basketball League on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center.
Jancork “The Bulldozer” Cabahug paced the three-time defending Cesafi champs with 20 points while Melvin Butohan added 18.
Jiesel Tarrosa contributed 13 for UV, which is now at the top of Bracket A with a clean 1-0 win-loss record.
UC, which got 18 points apiece from Darrel Shane Menina and former UV ace Tristan Albina, dropped to 1-1.
In the first game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors topped Bracket B with a 77-72 win over the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras.
Sommy Managor continued his torrid scoring, this time piling up 21 points while also getting help from Kurt Trangia who dropped in five three-pointers on his way to scoring 19 markers.
Shaquille Imperial led SWU-Phinma with 19 and is facing off against the University of San Jose-Recoletos as of press time, for the right to advance to the semifinal round. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.