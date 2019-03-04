Police station project controversy: Sinas orders background check on Inayawan brgy chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas will do a background check on Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo after he refused to have a police station in the barangay.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief, said in a press briefing on Monday, March 4, that the PRO-7 would take a second look at the records of Repollo — his background and who he is connected with.

He said the barangay captain’s reluctance to have a police station in the barangay had left him wondering why the village chief would not welcome police presence in their barangay.

“Inayawan is pirmi diha makadakop, pero ang barangay captain diha dili gusto mataod ang police stations, that’s the beauty to us. Di siguro niya ganahan ang police, that’s why we are checking” said Sinas.

Read more: Lot donation issue: Inayawan brgy chief says planned police station project on lot a traffic hazard

Repollo said he was against the building of a police station in a donated lot across the barangay hall because he claimed that it would be a traffic hazard to motorists.

He also offered an alternative lot for the police station to be built, an offer which was turned down by Sinas as funds for the project had already been allocated.

Repollo’s actions, however, had left Sinas wondering why the barangay captain was against putting up a police station in the barangay when other barangay captains were pleading to them to put a police station in their area.

“Take a second look, we have already approved. Tapos kato. We are suspecting nga dihang lugara nga diha daghag mga criminal. We are checking,” said Sinas./dbs