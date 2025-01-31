cdn mobile

Negros Oriental arbiter Jason Bandal clinches IBP chess tournament title

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 31,2025 - 09:46 PM

chess IBP

The top woodpushers of the IBP Chess Tournament pose for a group photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Labor Arbiter Jason Bandal of Negros Oriental emerged as the champion in the recently concluded Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Chess Tournament last Wednesday, January 29, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Bandal finished his campaign with 5.0 points after competing in seven rounds. He and eventual second placer Philip King Cartagena of IBP Quezon City both scored 5.0 points, but Bandal accumulated higher tie-break points.

He scored 22.5 in Buchholz (BH), 21.5 in Buchholz (BH)-C1, and 18.0 in the Sonneborn-Berger (SB) tie-break system, whereas Cartagena had 22.5 BH tie-break points, 19.5 in BH-C1, and 17.5 in SB. The tournament followed a rapid chess format.

Rounding out the top three was Sherily Cua of the IBP Caloocan-Malabon-Navotas (Calmana) Chapter, who finished with 4.5 points. Also scoring 4.5 points were William Cordova (IBP Cebu) and Fiscal Rodrigo Aquino Jr. (IBP Nueva Ecija).

The sixth to 10th placers were Vernie Tinapay (IBP Cebu), Aaron Quilang (IBP Isabela), Jeah Gacang (IBP Cebu), Michael Esparagoza (IBP Cebu), and Nowyn Hope Jangad (IBP Cebu), respectively.

The tournament was part of the 20th National Convention of Lawyers (NCL) Sports Tournament, which will culminate on February 1.

More than a dozen lawyers took a break from their professions to showcase their woodpushing skills in this tournament organized by IBP Cebu.

Besides chess, the IBP plans to introduce additional sports in the coming months to promote recreation, action, and camaraderie among its members.

