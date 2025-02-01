P13.4M illegal drugs seized in 3-day operations in C. Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a span of three days, law enforcement units across Central Visayas managed to confiscate illegal drugs worth P13.4 million.

This was according to a report from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

From Monday to Wednesday, January 27-29, authorities executed relentless anti-criminality operations which led to the seizure of illegal drugs valued at P13.4 million.

These initiatives in a span of 72 hours also resulted in the apprehension of a total of 595 drug suspects across Central Visayas.

READ:

During this period, policemen recovered 1,969.78 grams of shabu and 25 grams of marijuana.

According to PRO-7, this significant achievement underscores their strong commitment to addressing the long-standing problem of illegal drugs proliferation in the region.

Aside from anti-illegal drugs operations, law enforcers also made joint efforts against illegal gambling. Their 132 operations reportedly yielded positive outcomes as they confiscated P22,374 cash used as bet money and nabbed 225 individuals.

Meanwhile, 27 individuals were taken into custody for charges of possession of unregistered firearms. A total of 101 loose firearms and two explosives were seized.

During the same period, authorities brought to jail 133 individuals with outstanding warrants, including 19 identified as most wanted persons.

All arrested suspects are in police custody as of this writing while waiting for the filing of appropriate criminal charges against each of them.

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, in a statement, expressed that the agency’s dedication in protecting the community is shown in their proactive and successful initiatives in the previous daysagainst criminals and illegal drugs.

“These statistics capture the essence of our ‘Makabagong Pulis’ peace and order operational formula, which reflects a modern and progressive policing approach. Our goal is to transform PRO7 into a regional office that the Central Visayas community can trust, respect, and depend upon-where every citizen feels protected and valued,” added Maranan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP