High-risk inmate from Borbon escapes Medellin Jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A high-risk inmate has escaped from his jailguard escorts from the Medellin District Jail as they were about to attend court hearing in the morning of Tuesday, March 5 in Medellin town in northern Cebu.

Initial reports said that Jennifer Mercader, a former barangay captain of Lugo in Borbon town in northern Cebu, escaped from the Medellin District Jail as they were allegedly about to leave for a hearing.

Mercader has been detained at the Medellin District Jail since he was arrested for illegal drug possession and possession of illegal firearms nearly two years ago.

A joint police team of the Regional Intelligence Division, Provincial Intelligence Division, and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, raided the suspect’s house in Barangay Cajel in Borbon town last September 2017.

The police found illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms in the suspect’s house.

Jail Senior Inspector Rolly Bandeling, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson, said that they had yet to receive the official report on Mercader’s escape./dbs