Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu goes on a roaring adventure for the summer

5 March 2019 – Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu greets the summer season with a mighty roar through Summer Safari, a stay package that leads guests to an exciting adventure, plus a chance to win two (2) roundtrip tickets from Cebu to Hong Kong in partnership with Cebu Pacific.

This is in line with Chroma Hospitality’s highly anticipated annual Hello Summer campaign, in which its hotels and resorts across the Philippines, offer promos exclusively for the season. Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu officially unveils Summer Safari along with the hotel’s signature Hello Summer cocktails in a sunset cruise along the Mactan Channel, attended by media and hotel partners.

The Summer Safari room package includes daily breakfast buffet at Pusô Bistro & Bar, access to the Fitness Center and swimming pool. As guests lounge by the poolside, they also enjoy a discount of 20% on the Bar Chow menu and one (1) free Hello Summer signature cocktail at the Pool Bar. Guests can choose from the Sea Blue Jelly Slush, Red Bouquet by Althaus, Mermaid Rum by Althaus or the Purple Rain mocktail.

For a journey up northern Cebu, guests booking the package are also entitled to a special admission fee of PHP680 net to the Cebu Safari & Adventure Park with 10% discount on adventure rides. Guests can also go stylish with the vibrant colors of summer as they enjoy an exclusive discount of 50% on multi-color styles and discount of 10% on major services at Mira Beauty by Design.

The Summer Safari room package may be booked direct at the hotel website using the promo code HELLOSUMMER. Package rate starts at PHP3,500 net for Deluxe Room. It is valid for new bookings for stays from March 15, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

The excitement continues as the Hello Summer raffle prize for Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu will be drawn on July 8, 2019. The lucky guest is set to win two (2) roundtrip tickets from Cebu to Hong Kong via Cebu Pacific. Per DTI-FTEB Permit No. 3719, Series of 2019.

Cebu Pacific, Philippines’ leading carrier, has been boosting the Philippine travel industry with its low-cost, great value fares that have enabled Filipinos make first moments happen in their dream destination. Cebu Pacific flies to 36 domestic and 26 international destinations, with over 107 routes spanning Asia, Australia, the Middle East and USA. Booking is via the website, www.cebupacificair.com, or through the Cebu Pacific mobile app, downloadable via the App store or Google Play.

Hello Summer is in partnership with Cebu Pacific, and is supported in Cebu by sponsors Althaus Tea, Mira Beauty by Design, Origin Model Management, Solti Activewear, Oqtagon and Cebu Safari & Adventure Park. For inquiries or reservations, guests may call (63 32) 402 5999 or send an email to cebuinfo@questhotelsandresorts.com. For real-time updates, guests may follow @questhotelcebu on Instagram and facebook.com/cebuquesthotel on Facebook.