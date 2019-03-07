Bidding for Capitol’s four-level parking building hits snag anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The four-level parking building project at the Capitol compound may not hit groundwork before the election procurement ban starts on March 29, 2019.

This after the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) has declared, for the second time, a failure to bid for the P84-million infrastructure project.

Jone Siegfred Sepe, vice chair of the province’s BAC, said the technical working group that conducted the post-qualification process on lowest bidder, Tuanzon Construction, found that one of the firm’s existing government projects has incurred more than the allowable negative slippage.

Negative slippage, in the construction industry, means that the contractor was not able to meet the target accomplishment within the elapsed period of time.

“Nag-failure of bidding kay during the evaluation of the technical working group, it was found that naay negative slippage sa usa ka existing project. Sa government man gud, importante ang imong current project management. Ang gi-allow ra sa gubyerno is at most 15 percent negative slippage but in the case of the contractor, nisobra na man sa 15 percent,” Sepe explained.

Since this is already the second time that the bidding for the project failed, Sepe said they will proceed for the negotiated procurement, wherein firms will only be directed to submit first its financial statements and bid offer for faster processing of the bids.

But given merely two weeks left before the procurement ban for the elections start, Sepe said there is a bigger chance that the awarding of the contract for the multi-level parking and the civil works will not be done until after the election period on May 12, 2019.

This year’s midterm election is slated May 13, 2019. /bmjo